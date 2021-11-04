Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Get Arvinas alerts:

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 59,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $5,078,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,969 shares of company stock worth $23,149,030 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after buying an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,498,000 after buying an additional 109,106 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arvinas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Arvinas by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after buying an additional 165,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.