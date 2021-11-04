Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.
NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $108.46.
In other Arvinas news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 59,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $5,078,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,969 shares of company stock worth $23,149,030 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after buying an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,498,000 after buying an additional 109,106 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arvinas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Arvinas by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after buying an additional 165,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
