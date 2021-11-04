Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.07 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $93.31 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.23.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,969 shares of company stock worth $23,149,030. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arvinas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 208.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.53% of Arvinas worth $58,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.