Asana (ASAN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) in the last few weeks:

11/4/2021 – Asana was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

11/2/2021 – Asana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

10/22/2021 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $151.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ASAN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,602. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $139.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares worth $11,977,706. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after buying an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,274,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

