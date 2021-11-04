Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Up 8.9% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)’s stock price shot up 8.9% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $59.92 and last traded at $59.92. 1,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 93,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $661,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Astec Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.