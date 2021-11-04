ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$53.00 at TD Securities

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CSFB raised their price target on ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.61.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$41.20 on Monday. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$35.68 and a twelve month high of C$46.19. The firm has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.92.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,016.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,300,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,130,287,984.79.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

