Athene (NYSE:ATH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Athene (NYSE:ATH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

ATH stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,915. Athene has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $91.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other Athene news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $154,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,774 shares of company stock worth $1,506,903. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.48.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

