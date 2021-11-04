Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.56. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 134,304 shares trading hands.

Separately, Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.25 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The stock has a market cap of C$66.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.53.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.