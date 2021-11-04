Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $86.60 and last traded at $85.54, with a volume of 36667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.53.

The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.