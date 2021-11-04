Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the September 30th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.7 days.

Atos has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61.

Atos Company Profile

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

