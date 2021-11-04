Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BCEL opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.02. Atreca has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $20.29.

BCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

