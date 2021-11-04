AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.39 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $6.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.30. 18,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,927. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

In related news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $570,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,572 shares of company stock worth $3,045,734 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AtriCure stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 121.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of AtriCure worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

