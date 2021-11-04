Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

AUPH traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.90. 3,016,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,251. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,189.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,500 shares of company stock worth $11,421,500. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 1,080.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,315,006 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.82% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $46,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

