Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

TSE:ACB traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.51. 1,107,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,800. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$6.37 and a 1 year high of C$24.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.59.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

