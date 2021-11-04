Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.
AUTL stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,908. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $411.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.56.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AUTL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.