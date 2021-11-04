Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

AUTL stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,908. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $411.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AUTL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

