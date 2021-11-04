Autonio (NIOX) Market Cap Reaches $8.61 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $78,108.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0912 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00087986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00074717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00101009 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.17 or 0.07275696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,736.93 or 0.99902606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00022625 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.