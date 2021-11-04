Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) traded up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.28. 11,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 447,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 305,770 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,036,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 389,782 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 53,518 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

