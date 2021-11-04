Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,745 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Avalara were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total transaction of $740,494.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,601,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,805 shares of company stock worth $13,098,145 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $184.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.00. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.