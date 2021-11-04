Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 24000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12.

About Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG)

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Jackson Mountains Terrane, Nevada; and the Fish Creek gold property situated in Alaska, the United States.

