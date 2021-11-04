Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,588 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $2,199,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 120.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $2,421,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of CAR opened at $298.09 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.92. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.