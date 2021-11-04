Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $210.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $119.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.00.

CAR stock opened at $298.09 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.92.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $503,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

