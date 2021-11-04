Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of AVA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.78. 4,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Avista has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $102,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

