AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $645.79 million, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.56. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 266.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

