Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s share price fell 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05. 3,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 293,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.
AZRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.
The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 3,708.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 147,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,435 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the period.
About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.