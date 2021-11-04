Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s share price fell 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05. 3,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 293,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 3,708.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 147,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,435 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

