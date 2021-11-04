B. Riley Boosts Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Price Target to $43.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.
SHEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $27.95 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.23.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 407.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.