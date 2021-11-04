B. Riley Boosts Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Price Target to $43.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $27.95 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 407.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

