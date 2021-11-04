B. Riley Increases Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $100.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price objective increased by analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.99. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,642 shares of company stock worth $18,821,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.