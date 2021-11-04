B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given a $6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTG. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.10.

BTG opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.97. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.08.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,594,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,532,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,751,000 after buying an additional 518,415 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in B2Gold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,918,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,087,000 after buying an additional 769,984 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in B2Gold by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after buying an additional 3,975,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in B2Gold by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after buying an additional 494,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

