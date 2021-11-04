Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIDU. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KGI Securities started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.21.

Shares of BIDU opened at $165.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.97 and a 200 day moving average of $176.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

