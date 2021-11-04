Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 86.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

NYSE:BCSF traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 138,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,298. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

