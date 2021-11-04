Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,705 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $52,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,571,000 after acquiring an additional 767,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 93.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after buying an additional 634,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after buying an additional 242,623 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth $61,804,000.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $45.55 on Thursday. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BALY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

