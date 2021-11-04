Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 47,406 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,406 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $21,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,010,404 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $209,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after buying an additional 359,430 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $126,928,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

Shares of LAD opened at $331.20 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.25 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

