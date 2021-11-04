Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 133,575 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 717.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,575 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Murphy USA worth $20,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Murphy USA by 66.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 19.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

MUSA opened at $169.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.48. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.47 and a 1 year high of $179.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

