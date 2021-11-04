Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,799 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of W. P. Carey worth $16,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 26,368 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

