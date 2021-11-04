Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,939 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $21,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 70,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 28,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 707,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,671,000 after buying an additional 191,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 79.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 3,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD opened at $302.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.