Banano (BAN) Market Capitalization Hits $42.78 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $42.78 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Banano has traded 185.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00087147 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00050017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003108 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,440,860 coins and its circulating supply is 1,333,933,605 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

