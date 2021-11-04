Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 33,336 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,063,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,336 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CDW were worth $185,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CDW by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after acquiring an additional 108,762 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $634,934,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,748,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $185.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.55 and its 200 day moving average is $181.57. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,080,649. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.29.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

