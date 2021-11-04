Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $30,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

BOH opened at $87.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.52. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $57.78 and a 12-month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

In other news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $495,455.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,476 shares of company stock worth $4,836,967 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

