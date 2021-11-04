Barclays Boosts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $36.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.21.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman stock opened at $33.71 on Monday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.