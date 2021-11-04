Barclays Increases McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $270.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s previous close.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

McKesson stock opened at $224.23 on Tuesday. McKesson has a 1-year low of $164.04 and a 1-year high of $225.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 6,916.33%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 20.33 EPS for the current year.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 22.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

