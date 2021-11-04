Barclays Raises 3i Group (LON:III) Price Target to GBX 1,615

3i Group (LON:III) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,510 ($19.73) to GBX 1,615 ($21.10) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,368 ($17.87) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market cap of £13.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,306 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,261.97. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 978.80 ($12.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,376.50 ($17.98).

Get 3i Group alerts:

In other news, insider David Hutchison acquired 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,298 ($16.96) per share, for a total transaction of £14,875.08 ($19,434.39). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,155.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.