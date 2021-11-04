Barclays Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $270.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.75.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK opened at $224.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. McKesson has a one year low of $164.04 and a one year high of $225.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 6,916.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McKesson will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.