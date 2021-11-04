Barclays Raises Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $94.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.16.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $88.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average is $77.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,786 shares of company stock valued at $17,499,680 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

