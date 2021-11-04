Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.40. 85,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,008. The company has a market cap of $600.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barrett Business Services stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Barrett Business Services as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

