Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.42. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 173,872 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 89,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 289,956 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 183,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $69.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.