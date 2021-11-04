Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.75, but opened at $27.72. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 971,822 shares trading hands.

BBBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.