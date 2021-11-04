Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNTR opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Venator Materials PLC has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VNTR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

