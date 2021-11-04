Belden (NYSE:BDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BDC stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.18. 14,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,704. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.38. Belden has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

