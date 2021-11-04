Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.50

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 1656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BWMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $941.57 million and a P/E ratio of 11.39.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 103.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4153 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 353.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 42.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its position in Betterware de Mexico by 48.5% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its position in Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.