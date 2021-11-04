B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on January 31st

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

B&G Foods has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 99.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

NYSE:BGS traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,219. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.34. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B&G Foods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.14% of B&G Foods worth $45,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

