Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has decreased its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BGFV traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $31.81. 24,138,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $713.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $42.70.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

