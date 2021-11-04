Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Increases Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has decreased its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BGFV stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $793.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,335 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.30% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

